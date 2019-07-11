Pune: FIR against persons for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in Mundhwa

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A day after a scuffle broke out between the police and locals during an anti-encroachment drive in Mundhwa area here, an FIR has been filed against the people who obstructed the drive.

"We have filed an FIR against the people who obstructed the anti-encroachment drive. We will take strict action against if similar incidents happen again," Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Anti-Encroachment Department chief Madhav Jagtap told ANI on Thursday.

A scuffle had broken out on Wednesday between the police and locals during the anti-encroachment drive in the area.

"People didn't leave the area even after the drive started. Two women pelted stones on our team and manhandled them. We tried talking to them but they refused to listen. So, our officers were forced to put them inside the service vehicles," Jagtap said.

"We have been conducting an anti-encroachment drive across the city. We have taken actions against encroachment in the area around 8-10 times so far but it is still happening," he added. (ANI)

