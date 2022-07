Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Pune, said the officials on Tuesday.



7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.

"A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in the Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported," said the Pune fire department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)