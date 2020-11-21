Forest department of Pune arrests two people involved in smuggling of tortoises and turtles (Photo ANI)
Forest department of Pune arrests two people involved in smuggling of tortoises and turtles (Photo ANI)

Pune forest dept arrest 2 for smuggling tortoises

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 22:44 IST


Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Pune forest department on Friday have arrested two people and busted a racket smuggling tortoises.

According to the forest department official," The Forest Department had received information about smuggling of tortoises from Ganesh Peth area of the Pune city. Keeping that in mind, our team had set a trap to nab the accused."
20 Indian Star Tortoises and 10 Black-Spotted Pond turtles have been recovered from the accused.
"Further investigation underway.", the official added. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl