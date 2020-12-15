Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for beating up elderly couple

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav for allegedly beating up an elderly couple.

Jadhav, along with his colleague Isha Jha, were booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 325, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

As per the complaint registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station, Jadhav and Jha had a dispute with the elderly couple on Monday morning over a minor issue.



The complainant's mother was hit by Harshvardhan Jadhav's vehicle door while she and her husband were passing on a bike. When the couple complained, Jadhav and his female colleague abused and physically assaulted the two.

The couple, identified as Ajay Chaddha (55) and Mamta Chadha (48), have been injured in the assault.

Harshvardhan Jadhav was the MLA from Kannad constituency of Aurangabad district and he had contested Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad. He is also the son-in-law of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

Further investigation is underway regarding the incident. (ANI)

