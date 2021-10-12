Pune land case: Special PMLA court rejects anticipatory bail application of NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Special PMLA court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, an accused in 2016 Pune land deal case.

The court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

Further probe in this matter is underway.



In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging, that Khadse, misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

Earlier, on August 27, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh. (ANI)

