Pune: More water to be released from Khadakvasla dam

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Pune district administration on Sunday announced that more water will be released from Khadakvasla dam. Families are being shifted to safer places following the flood-like-situation which has developed in the city.

An additional 45474 cusecs of water from Khadakvasla dam was to be released at 6 pm in addition to 41756 cusecs water released at 3 pm, District Information Office said.

Houses adjoining to Mutha River in Pune were flooded on Sunday due to the increasing water level caused by the release of water from the dam due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier in the day, Corporator of Khilarwadi area, Jayant Bhave said, "This place is a low-lying area so it is prone to water-logging. We have got to know that around 35000 cusecs of water was released from Khadawasla dam earlier."

"Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is looking after the residents in this situation and we will also shift the families of the area if required," Bhave added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had issued 'red alert' for Pune district for August 3-4.

A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

