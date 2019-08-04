Houses adjoining to Mutha river flooded after Khadakvasla dam released water due to heavy rainfall. Photo/ANI
Houses adjoining to Mutha river flooded after Khadakvasla dam released water due to heavy rainfall. Photo/ANI

Pune: More water to be released from Khadakvasla dam

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Pune district administration on Sunday announced that more water will be released from Khadakvasla dam. Families are being shifted to safer places following the flood-like-situation which has developed in the city.
An additional 45474 cusecs of water from Khadakvasla dam was to be released at 6 pm in addition to 41756 cusecs water released at 3 pm, District Information Office said.
Houses adjoining to Mutha River in Pune were flooded on Sunday due to the increasing water level caused by the release of water from the dam due to heavy rainfall in the region.
Earlier in the day, Corporator of Khilarwadi area, Jayant Bhave said, "This place is a low-lying area so it is prone to water-logging. We have got to know that around 35000 cusecs of water was released from Khadawasla dam earlier."
"Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is looking after the residents in this situation and we will also shift the families of the area if required," Bhave added.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had issued 'red alert' for Pune district for August 3-4.
A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:22 IST

Gujarat: Three girls die in wall collapse in Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India] August 4 (ANI): Three girls died and two were injured on Sunday after a wall collapsed here in Nadeda Village of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:21 IST

Present times witnessing belligerent and reckless behaviour by...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] August 4 (ANI): Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said that the 'strong traditions and ethos' of our judicial institutions will help us overcome the present times that are witnessing 'belligerent and reckless behaviour' by certain individuals and groups.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On day two of 'Abhyas Varga', a training programme which is being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to focus on winning 2024 elections from now on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:08 IST

HS Phoolka writes to Punjab Speaker, urges to accept resignation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior advocate HS Phoolka sent a letter to Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh on Sunday urging him to accept his resignation as a member of the State Legislative Assembly so that by-election in Dakha constituency can be held along with Jalalabad and Phagwara consti

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:06 IST

MP: Kids risk lives to reach school after delay in bridge construction

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India] August 4 (ANI): In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an unwarranted delay in construction of a bridge over a dam has been wreaking havoc, as it has left about 50 villages without road connectivity. This has forced the public--especially school children--to face unimagi

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:02 IST

Failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped: Digvijaya Singh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that he failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Mumbai: One dead, another injured after wall collapses in Lonavala

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): One person died and another sustained injury after a wall collapsed at Lonavala area here in the wee hours of Sunday following heavy downpour in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:53 IST

Thane police rescues people stranded in flood water

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Thane police teams have rescued several people who were stranded in floods due to heavy rains here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:49 IST

E-tendering scam: Remand of private secretaries of former MP min...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The two Private Secretaries of former Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra were sent to police remand for further four days by the court on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:47 IST

Srinagar: All-party meeting underway at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions after the deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, an all-party meeting is underway at the residence of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:43 IST

Karnataka: Yediyurappa to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 4 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:41 IST

Delhi: Sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer gang held

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a major catch, a team of Shaheen Bagh police station of South-East District have arrested a sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer Gang on Friday.

Read More
iocl