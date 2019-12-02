Pune: NDRF recovers civilian body from Pune drainage hole

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force has recovered the body of a civilian, who got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Jamadar. His body has been taken out from the pit, which was dug for a drainage line in Dapodi area of Pune.

The rescue operation has been stopped.

The fire brigade official identified as Vishal Jadhav (32), who also got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.



Jadhav was from Satara and was working with Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade.



Three out of the five people who were trapped in the hole were rescued by the fire personnel.



Earlier on Sunday, a person was allegedly trapped in the hole.



During the rescue operation, the ground caved in, which caused two fire personnel and two civilians to get trapped in the hole.



Around 10 fire brigades and an NDRF team reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. (ANI)

