Pune: One held for rape and murder of 2.5 year-old-girl

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:50 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2.5-year-old girl in Sanghavi area.
The victim was abducted from her house on July 22. The accused has been identified as a relative of the victim.
On July 23, a two and a half years old girl was found dead after being abducted from her house in Pune's Sanghavi area on Tuesday.
"A girl who was the daughter of a labourer was abducted from her house late night on Monday from their house based in a labour camp and was found dead in the morning in a canal," Prabhakar Shinde, senior police inspector of Sanghavi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad had said. (ANI)

