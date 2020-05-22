Pune: PCMC allows MSMEs, large scale businesses to operate with 100 pc workforce

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): All industries including large scale businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been allowed to start operations with 100 per cent workforce in Pimpri Chinchwad area by the area's Municipal Corporation.

While the private offices and IT companies are allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce, as per the order issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

"They shall manage the remaining 50 per cent by providing work from home option to employees," read the order.

During the fourth phase of lockdown which will remain till May 31, the government has given certain relaxations to the industries and other businesses to operate with certain restrictions. (ANI)

