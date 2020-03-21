Pune petrol pumps to operate from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm from March 21 to March 31.

While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers' Association, Sagar Rukari said, "Petrol pumps in Pune will be open from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm. We have requested people to not crowd petrol pumps if they do not necessarily require petrol or diesel."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday had announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 258 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, with 52 cases and one death noted in Maharashtra (ANI)





