Pune: PM arrives to attend conference of DGPs, IGPs, Maha CM Thackeray receives him at airport

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here.

It was the first meeting between them after Thackeray's recently ascension to the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among others who welcomed PM at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi is here to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police on December 7 and 8.

All top officers of different agencies along with DGPs of all states will be part of this conference. Various issues and their solutions related to national security are discussed in this conference every year.

The conference is organised at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) this year. Last year, the conference was held at Kevadiya in Gujrat.

All top brass dealing with the national security including NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar, and other officers are likely to attend the conference.

