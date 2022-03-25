Pune police arrests man for sexually abusing minor girl

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): After a detailed enquiry and investigation, a 36-year-old man was arrested by Pune Police on Thursday in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl.

In a horrifying case, a man sexually abused a minor girl in Pune. A case had been registered at Shivajinagar police station against an unidentified man, said Police.

The sordid affair came to light when the mother of the victim complained to the police about the incident.



The malfeasance was done by the accused when the victim was on her way to school.

Earlier police had initiated an investigation after getting the whereabouts of the accused from the victim.

"She is a minor, and we are dealing with the case with all sensitivity. We have registered the case at the Shivaji Nagar police station and have initiated the investigations immediately. The accused would be arrested soon," said Senior Police Inspector, Anita More.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections of 376 and the POCSO Act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

