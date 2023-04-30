Pune Police arrests man in Covid centre scam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Pune Police on Sunday arrested Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe, a partner in Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) from Mumbai in the alleged Shivaji Nagar Jumbo Covid Centre scam.

He was in judicial custody in Mumbai in a different case. Pune Police took his custody on Sunday.



Salunkhe will be produced before the court in Pune on Monday.

On April 10, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint of cheating and forgery with the Pune city police against the Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and its partner Sujit Patkar alleging irregularities in the allotment of a jumbo Covid centre in 2020.

Somaiya alleged that the LHMS did not have any experience in providing healthcare, but bagged the contract for the jumbo Covid centre in Shivajinagar in 2020 from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority after submitting forged documents. (ANI)

