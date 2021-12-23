Pune police book Jat Panchayat's members for boycotting family over inter-caste marriage

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Pune's Dattawadi Police have booked three members of a Jat panchayat for allegedly boycotting a family over inter-caste marriage, a police official said on Wednesday.



"On November 27, 2021, my cousin uncle's son had an engagement. They invited us to the party. The panch saw us and called on the Khap panchayat. They questioned why we are invited to the engagement ceremony," said Dhiraj Pangudwale, the member of the family boycotted.

"They boycotted us. They didn't allow us to sit there. I got married in 2019, but a lot of people spread rumours that I did inter-caste marriage. Since then, they are boycotting me and creating trouble for me. I feel bad for my father who gets mentally disturbed on this," he told ANI. (ANI)

