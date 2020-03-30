Pune Police create awareness about coronavirus through song

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): With the entire country battling against COVID-19, a team of Dattawadi police station in Pune is seeking to create awareness among the people about the disease through a song.

"Through this song, we are urging people to maintain social distance and wash hands regularly to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Pune Police ASI Pramod Kalamkar told ANI.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pune is 32 and the total number of cases in Maharashtra is 215. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1071 in the country. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

