Pune: Police maintain strict vigil during complete lockdown

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Police personnel were seen doing the rounds on the streets of Pune on Wednesday to ensure that the norms of the complete COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the district were being followed.

"A complete lockdown and strict vigilance have been in place since yesterday. All the commuters have been showing their identity proofs and permission slips to travel across the city," Shabbir Sayyed, Police Inspector, Swargate Police Station, Pune told ANI.

He added, "Those who have valid permissions are moving on the roads. All the citizens are leaving their homes for essential reasons only."

A 10-day complete lockdown was announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

Mhaisekar said it will be imposed in two phases. Strict lockdown in phase one from July 13 to July 18 where nothing except medical and hospitals and milk is allowed and the second phase from July 18 to July 23 in which milk, hospitals and essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases and 10,695 fatalities. (ANI)

