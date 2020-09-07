Pune records single-day spike of 4,447 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): The highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases was reported in Pune on Sunday with a total of 4,447 COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths being registered.

"The death toll in the city has now risen to 4,575 while total positive cases are 1,93,013," the district Health Department said.

With a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world. With 1,065 more deaths on Sunday, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

