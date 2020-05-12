Pune reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths till Monday

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): As many as 112 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths have been reported in Pune till Monday.

"A total of five deaths and 112 new positive cases have been confirmed in Pune district on Monday. With this, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases here stands at 2,969 and 161 people have died due to the virus so far," according to an official statement by the Pune district Health Department.

It further said that 101 people suffering from coronavirus have recovered and been discharged on Monday. Till now, a total of 1,240 patients have been cured and discharge. (ANI)

