Pune reports 1,134 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): As many as 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.

The total positive cases stand at 30,978 and the death toll at 919, according to Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

