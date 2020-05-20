Pune reports 193 COVID-19 positive cases, 10 deaths in 24 hrs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Hundred and ninety-three COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.

"The death toll is at 221 while total positive cases are 4,370," informed the Health Department.

A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

