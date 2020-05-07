Pune reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Wednesday

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 99 new cases of coronavirus has been reported on Wednesday in Pune district, informed a city health official.

With 99 new COVID-19 cases the total number of cases here has hiked to 2,300.

Meanwhile, as many as seven people have died due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total count to 127.

However, 57 people suffering from the disease have recovered and been discharged.

Till now, a total of 665 people have been discharged.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

