Pune: Saplings distributed among 20,000 students at SPPU, attempt to set Guinness World Record

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): In an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the "largest distribution of saplings", 20,000 students were distributed saplings at Savitri Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the chief guest, along with Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil were present at the event.

The event was organised at a big playground near the university, students wore tricolour t-shirts and cap during the event and sat accordingly to represent the National Flag.

This year's World Environment Day's theme was "Air Pollution" and on the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to plant more saplings for a better tomorrow.

He also asked them to find ways to make planet Earth more clean and green.

The central government also launched a #selfiewithsapling initiative to encourage tree plantation. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had urged people to plant saplings on the World Environment Day and click selfies with it and post it on the micro-blogging site with the hashtag #selfiewithsapling. (ANI)

