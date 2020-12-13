Pune: SARTHI employees stage protest against Maha govt's decision to close Taradoot project

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Employees of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), on Saturday staged a protest in Pune over the Maharashtra government's announcement to close the Taradoot project under which around 480 people were employed.



BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Bhosale met the protesting employees.

Under the Taradoot project, employees were hired to work as mediators for the institute to make sure their schemes meant for youth of Maratha community reaches people.

As per the official site of the institute, SARTHI is a "non-profit government company for research, policy advocacy, training for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi community and the families dependent of agriculture in Maharashtra State." (ANI)

