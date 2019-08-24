Dr Jayant Khandare. Photo/ANI
Dr Jayant Khandare. Photo/ANI

Pune scientists discover tech, first in India, to detect early spread of cancer

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:49 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A team of Pune scientists have discovered a technology that can detect within mere hours, the spread of cancer and claim that the new finding reduces considerably the time taken for detecting the disease.
The new "OncoDiscover" technology discovered by a team led by Dr Jayant Khandare not only detects the early spread of cancer but doctors say it can also speed up the cancer detection process.
Presently, in India, the final diagnosis report to detect the spread of cancer takes about 12 days whereas, with OncoDiscover technology, doctors can detect it in a mere 3.5 hours.
Dr Khandare told ANI, "We felt the need for this technology because global cancer is spreading. 90 per cent of the people get to know they have cancer when it is at the second stage but through this technology, we can try saving that 90 per cent. This technology is needed to detect cancer at an early stage."
Khandare said after the US, the technology is now being pioneered in India, the second country to do so.
"This is the first such technology in India and second in the world. We started this journey about eight years back and the team worked really hard to reach the conclusion," Dr Khandare said.
The doctor claimed that researchers from Bangladesh, South Korea are among those who have visited Pune to know about the technology and there has been enquiries from New Zealand about obtaining the technology for use in their country. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:14 IST

In Jaitley's death, BJP has lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last at 66, saying the party has lost one of its diamonds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:12 IST

As food lover, Jaitley never failed to recommend good...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former finance minister and party colleague Arun Jaitley, describing him as a food lover who never failed to recommend good restaurants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Death of Arun Jaitley has left a void for all of us: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said that the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left "a void for all of us."

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:50 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:34 IST

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J-K BJP chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:28 IST

In his last tweet, Jaitley was "saddened, pained and broken"

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was "saddened, pained and broken" after hearing about the demise of his former Cabinet colleague and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Piyush Goyal mourns 'mentor' Jaitley's death, says he was a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the late minister was a symbol of honest politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:14 IST

My thoughts are with his family: Punjab CM condoles Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:05 IST

Following reports of terrorists intrusion in Tamil Nadu, police...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Amid reports of terrorist intrusion in Tamil Nadu, the police forces in Chittoor district have been put on high alert.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Fadnavis terms Jaitley's demise as his personal loss; Das,...

Bhusawal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his Jharkhand and Goa counterparts Raghubar Das and Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed their grief over the sad demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:02 IST

Man loses both legs after being run over by moving train in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A man lost both his legs while trying to cross a railway track near Faridabad railway station on Friday after he got hit by a moving train.

Read More
iocl