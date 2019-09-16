Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A noted spine surgeon of a private hospital and his driver were killed in a road accident at Pune-Mumbai Expressway at wee hours on Monday.
The car had stopped near Talgaon village to fix the tyre while returning to Pune.
A speeding Volvo bus ran over them from behind, killing him and the driver on the spot.
The doctor was supposed to celebrate his birthday on the same day. (ANI)
Pune: Spine surgeon, driver killed in accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway
ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:44 IST
