Pune: Spine surgeon, driver killed in accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A noted spine surgeon of a private hospital and his driver were killed in a road accident at Pune-Mumbai Expressway at wee hours on Monday.

The car had stopped near Talgaon village to fix the tyre while returning to Pune.

A speeding Volvo bus ran over them from behind, killing him and the driver on the spot.

The doctor was supposed to celebrate his birthday on the same day. (ANI)

