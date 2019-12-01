Pune: Three out of five people trapped in drainage hole rescued

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Three out of the five people who were trapped in a hole on Sunday which was dug for a drainage pipe, were rescued by the fire personnel.

Earlier today, a person was allegedly trapped in the hole. During the rescue operation, the ground caved in, which caused two fire personnel and two civilians to get trapped in the hole.

At present, 10 fire brigade are on the spot along with an NDRF team. (ANI)

