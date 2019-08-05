Pune: Traffic police appeals citizens to avoid visiting bridges

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amidst the flood-like situation in the district, Pune traffic police on Monday, appealed to citizens to stop gathering on bridges as it disrupts traffic.

"Pune Traffic Police appeals to all citizens to avoid visiting the bridges to see the water. It is creating trouble for traffic and also risking their own lives by taking selfies and photos," the appeal by District Information Commissioner read.

Seven bridges in the district have been closed for traffic, the appeal added.

The NDRF and local police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the district after flooding due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rain.

Earlier today, the NDRF rescued 115 people from flood-affected areas in Baner region of the district.

On Sunday, the NDRF said that it rescued 50 patients and 120 staff members from a flooded hospital in Hinjewadi area in the city. (ANI)

