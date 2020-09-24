Pune: Ward boy of pvt hospital, two others booked for black marketing of Remdesivir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): A case has been registered at Nigdi Police station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad against a ward boy of a private hospital and his two associates for black marketing of remdesivir medicine for COVID patients., police said on Wednesday.



According to a complaint registered with police, the ward boy offered medicine to a relative of a patient at an additional price than the actual amount when the medicine was not available in many medical stores in the city. The ward boy and his two associates, one of whom is the security guard of the same hospital were booked by the police under relevant sections.

The complainant's mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and he was asked to get remdesivir medicine by hospital authorities. After searching the medicines at multiple medical stores he approached the ward boy to get advice as to where he can get the medicine available after which the ward boy himself offered it to him and demanded extra money than the actual price.

The accused have been identified as Shahid Shaikh (34), Vijay Ranjane (35) and Vaishnavi Takorkar (30), residents of Nigdi area of Pune. (ANI)

