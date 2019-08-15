Pune: Wreath laying ceremony at war memorial on Independence Day

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at National War Memorial here to pay homage to the martyrs.

"The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune station along with school children and citizens of the city. A commemorative wreath was laid by General Officer Commanding Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune on behalf of all service personnel of the station," an official statement said.

The War Memorial was open throughout the day for citizens to pay respect to the martyrs. A large number of people from all walks of life visited the War Memorial on the occasion.

A Motorcycle Rally organised by City-based NGO, Dhruv Defence Motivation Centre was also flagged off from the War Memorial by the Station Commander.

Coincidentally with Raksha Bandhan falling on the same day, a number of volunteers and school children visited various Army units and tied Rakhi to the soldiers to express their gratitude for the selfless service and devotion to duty. (ANI)

