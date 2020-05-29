Pune's crime rate falls in April: DCP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bachchan Singh, Pune DCP (Crime), on Thursday informed that the crime rate in the city amid the lockdown has reduced six-folds during the month of April.

However, he also added that disputes pertaining to property and crime against women have marginally increased.

"As per our analysis of crimes rate during the lockdown, the crime rate went down by six times in April. But now the number of body offences is increasing. The crimes related to a property dispute and a crime against women are also rising marginally," he said while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

