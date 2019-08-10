Punj-Aab Express bus driver returns to Amritsar with an empty bus

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): After Pakistan announced the suspension of Delhi-Lahore bus service, Punj-Aab Express, the bus plying between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar, are now also running empty with no visitors from either side of the border.

Upon his return, Driver Harinder Singh said, "Though I have not received any official or written statement on the suspension of bus service, their (Pakistan's) terminal officer informed me verbally that bus service was suspended."

On Friday, Pakistan's Minister of Communications and Postal services announced that the bus service stood suspended.

"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also announced the suspension of two trains -- Samjhauta Express and Thar Express -- between the two neighbouring countries.

The decision to suspend the two trains, as well as the bus service is in line with Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.

Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir an "entirely internal" affair, India has rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved. (ANI)

