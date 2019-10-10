Moga (Punjab) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): One person died while four others sustained injuries after a vehicle from the convoy of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia collided with a truck at Moga Kotkapura Bypass, in Moga on Wednesday night.
The convoy was on way to Bathinda. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Punjab: 1 dead, 4 injured after car from Bikram Majithia's convoy collides with truck
ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:41 IST
