Punjab: 1 dead, 4 injured after car from Bikram Majithia's convoy collides with truck

Moga (Punjab) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): One person died while four others sustained injuries after a vehicle from the convoy of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia collided with a truck at Moga Kotkapura Bypass, in Moga on Wednesday night.

The convoy was on way to Bathinda. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

