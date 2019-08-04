11-year-old Krishav mahajan aspires to represent India in Olympics Championship. (Photo/ANI)
Punjab: 11-year-old bags over 45 gold medals in Karate, aspires to represent India in Olympics

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): An 11-year-old boy, Krishav Mahajan, aspires to represent India in Olympics Championship and win a gold medal for his country. Till date, Krishav has bagged over 45 gold medals in Karate.
Mahajan has been learning Karate since the age of five and he has a collection of over 45 gold medals and many certificates.

While speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Krishav's Karate Coach said: "He came here at the age of five. According to me, he is the first child to win an international black belt in Karate, hailing from Asia. I haven't seen such a passionate child in my life. He was always passionate to learn Karate; he has never feared anything and anyone in the ring."
"He has attended various tournaments till now. Krishav has also competed with several strong players in the ring. I train him for two hours each day. He started playing at the inter-school level and now he plays at the international level,' Kumar added.
"I chose this game when I saw my coach performing Karate jumps. That was the moment when I decided to learn Karate. I have participated in various international tournaments in Malaysia and South Africa. I have won over 45 gold medals," said Krishav.
"If my coach continues to pour his blessings over me then I'll become the best Karate Champion," he added.

Recently, the 11-year-old bagged a gold medal in the 20th Milo International Open Karate Championship at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Over 16 countries and over 2,200 participants had participated in the tournament.
While speaking to ANI, Krishav's father said: "Krishav used to go to a nearby mall with us mundanely. There was a Star Karate Club in the mall, Krishav always used to notice that Karate club and since then he started insisting on learning Karate."
"His interest kept on increasing for learning Karate which has turned into a passion now. He can leave his other mundane activities but he will never miss his Karate practice. So, Karate means everything to him now," he added.
Krishav's father proudly told ANI that he is the first child hailing from Asia, who completed the black belt dan 2 level in Karate, at the age of 10. Currently, he is focusing on the upcoming world championship.
According to him, as a child, Krishav has compromised a lot in order to learn Karate and participated in various tournaments. He compromises his diet in mundane life and he does follow a proper diet chart. He wants to represent India in Olympics and aspires to win a gold medal for his country.
Krishav is not only focused on taking up Karate in future but this champion is equally concerned about his studies and school. After returning from school, Krishav attends his tuitions and go for his Karate training after completing all his school work. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:23 IST

