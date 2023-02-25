Punjab: 15 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot's Central Modern Jail, case registered

Faridkot (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): A total of 15 mobile phones, including four smartphones and 11 feature phones, were recovered from inmates of the Central Modern Jail, Faridkot, officials said.

Apart from the mobile phones recovered during a search of the barracks by the jail administration on Friday, a large quantity of zarda, bidi, and cigarettes were also recovered from the inmates, jail authority said.



According to the jail authority, 10 mobile phones have been recovered in abandoned condition while from five prisoners one-one mobile phone was seized.

On the complaint of the jail administration, a case has been registered at Kotwali police station against five prisoners and an unknown.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

