Punjab: 19 dead, 20 injured in Gurdaspur fire

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): At least 19 people have lost their lives while 20 people have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.
"19 casualties and 20 people have been injured in the incident. The injured are being treated in the civil hospital in Batala. Seven people have been referred to Amritsar hospital. There is a possibility that a few other people might be trapped still. We will also investigate the factory's license," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Bhatia said.
The reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:52 IST

