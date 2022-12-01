हिंदी खबर
Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh (Photo/ANI)

Punjab: 2 held with cache of arms in Amritsar

ANI | Updated: Dec 01, 2022 20:35 IST


Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab police arrested two persons with a cache of arms after a brief encounter in Amritsar, informed officials on Friday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi and Robin.

As per reports, the accused first embedded themselves into a crowded area so as to take cover and later opened fire at the officials who were chasing them.
"They have been identified as Ravi and Robin. Both have 5-6 cases of criminal activity registered against them. We have recovered 5 weapons and live cartridges from them," said Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

