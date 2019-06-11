Visuals from the rescue operation site.
Punjab: 2-yr-old boy rescued after almost 109-hour long rescue operation

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 07:19 IST

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur, was rescued on Tuesday morning after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation.
The child has been taken to a hospital.
The two-year-old boy fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on June 6 afternoon outside his house. In the joint operation, the NDRF and local administration dug a parallel pit to rescue the child.
There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident.
The authorities were keeping vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell.
The team though was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face is covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell.
Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed. (ANI)

