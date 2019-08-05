Punjab: 21 Air Force job aspirants injured in wall collapse, few electrocuted

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): As many as 21 job aspirants for Air Force services were injured after a boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground here on Monday morning. A few students fell unconscious after they were electrocuted in the incident.

The students who were injured and electrocuted have been identified as Rahul, Vishal, Balwinder, Abhishek, Harman, Gurtej, Varinder, Rohit, Vikas, Inderjeet, Abhishek Kumar, Pushpinder and Sachin.

"The incident took place at around 6:45 am today at the PAP Ground here where an Air Force employment drive was underway. A few of the job aspirants were electrocuted after a live wire fell on them followed by the wall collapse. Our Station House Officer (SHO) along with the police teams reached the spot and took swift action by pulling the injured students away from the spot," said Harsimrat Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) while speaking to ANI.

"The injured students were immediately admitted to the civil hospital. We have contacted the doctors who are treating the injured students and according to them, there is no need to worry."

According to a resident, one person has been severely electrocuted as he was facing a problem while breathing soon after the incident occurred and one more person got a severe injury on his head. He also pointed out at the carelessness of the authorities as they didn't provide any facility to wait or sit, hence it created chaos in premises.

He further informed that the police was also present at the spot when the employment drive was underway to streamline the crowd and situation. He requested the government to take proper preventive measures and provide the students with proper facilities, from next time while conducting an employment drive.

According to the locals, the students here were forced to wait in long queues and roads due to lack of proper seating and waiting facilities in the premises. (ANI)

