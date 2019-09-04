Visual from the incident earlier on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Visual from the incident earlier on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Punjab: 23 dead, 20 injured in Gurdaspur fire

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): 23 people have lost their lives while 20 people have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives following a massive explosion at a cracker factory in #Gurdaspur #Punjab. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families for their irreparable loss and wishing speedy recovery for the injured," he tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to families of workers who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Batala firecracker factory blast that killed 23 people and left 20 injured.
The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lack for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Bhatia said confirmed the death toll. He further said: "The injured are being treated in the civil hospital in Batala. Seven people have been referred to Amritsar hospital. There is a possibility that a few other people might be trapped still. We will also investigate the factory's license."
The reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:24 IST

Rajasthan CM to personally meet SPs, IGs tomorrow

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With an aim to disseminate the government's message on law and order to grassroots, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet every SP and IG in person here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:23 IST

RBI makes it mandatory for banks to link retail and MSME loans...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued a circular making it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises to an external benchmark.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:21 IST

Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday evening informed that most telephone exchanges will be made functional by tonight across the Valley here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:09 IST

Need to create a pool of competent investigators: CBI Director

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): There is a need to create a pool of competent investigators, digital forensic analysts, prosecutors and judicial officers who are digitally aware, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director RK Shukla here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:54 IST

Kashmir Times editor files additional affidavit in SC over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had recently challenged the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the revocation of its special status, on Wednesday filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:45 IST

Batala firecracker factory explosion: Rahul expresses...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to families of 19 workers who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:38 IST

2 aspiring pilots indulge in unfair means, barred from appearing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): An aspiring pilot was barred for the lifetime while another for two years from appearing in the pilots' license examination after they were found indulging in unfair means during the examination conducted in July, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said o

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:37 IST

India wants peaceful relations but not at cost of interfere in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asserted that India believed in peaceful relations with all countries, including Pakistan provided that it did not interfere in "our internal affairs".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST

Judge confined, tortured in MP, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that a sessions court judge was confined and tortured inside his own residence in Umariya district here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:24 IST

Haryana: Class IX student from Mahendergarh to witness...

Mahendergarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Garima Sharma, a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school here has been selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:22 IST

President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Batala firecracker...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 19 workers in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:21 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat refutes allegations levelled by Sports Minister

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Refuting allegations levelled by Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar regarding postponement of National Games in 2011, Leader of Opposition and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that the BJP leader's statement is 'contempt" of Goa Legislative Assembly.

Read More
iocl