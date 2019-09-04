Punjab: 23 dead, 20 injured in Gurdaspur fire

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): 23 people have lost their lives while 20 people have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives following a massive explosion at a cracker factory in #Gurdaspur #Punjab. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families for their irreparable loss and wishing speedy recovery for the injured," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to families of workers who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Batala firecracker factory blast that killed 23 people and left 20 injured.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lack for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Bhatia said confirmed the death toll. He further said: "The injured are being treated in the civil hospital in Batala. Seven people have been referred to Amritsar hospital. There is a possibility that a few other people might be trapped still. We will also investigate the factory's license."

The reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

