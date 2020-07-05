Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Twenty-six inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of the district Rajesh Kumar Bagga said.
"Twenty-six inmates of Punjab's Ludhiana Central Jail have been tested positive for COVID-19. They have been kept in a separate barrack at the jail," Bagga said.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 6,109 COVID-19 cases have reported in Punjab including, 1,641 active cases, 4,306 recovered and 162 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)
Punjab: 26 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail test positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:20 IST
