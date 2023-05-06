Punjab: 3 arrested for hitting woman with speeding car, using derogatory language in Ludhiana

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Ludhiana Commissionerate Police arrested three people for hitting a woman with a speeding car, resulting in injury on her right hand and also using derogatory language.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhawna Kumari, Mrityunjay Kumar and the driver Parminder Singh, the police said on Friday.



In her complaint, the victim Gagan said that she was on her way to attend the inauguration of Mohalla Clinic, when a rashly driven car hit her causing an injury on her right hand, while her phone also fell down and broke.

She said that passengers (Mrityunjay Kumar and Bhawna Kumari) deboarded from the car, indulged in a clash with her, and used derogatory words against her caste.

Meanwhile, a case FIR has been registered under sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the SC and ST Act at Police Station Division no 3 Central Subdivision Ludhiana. (ANI)

