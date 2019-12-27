Punjab: 3 held with fake currency worth Rs 1 lakh in Patiala

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Patiala police has arrested three men allegedly for printing fake currency here.

The accused identified as Gogi Khan, Satpal Singh and Avtaar Singh were involved in the printing of fake Rs 2,000 currency notes, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Varinderjit Singh said that fake currency of Rs 1 lakh has been seized from the possession of the accused along with their computer, printing machine and photo-state machine. (ANI)

