Punjab: 4 dead, 1 injured after roof collapses amid heavy rainfall in Patiala

Patiala (Punjab)[India], July 22 (ANI): Four persons were reported dead and one injured after the roof of a house collapsed amid heavy rains in Patiala.

The mishap took place on Thursday.

The deceased and the injured were from the same family.





According to IMD's forecast, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD had predicted a wet spell over northwest India for two-three days.

The downpour in the northern city recorded over 72 mm of rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Patiala was left inundated due to the downpour as a number of trees fell due to the storm and rain, damaging several vehicles and buildings. No casualties and injuries were reported.

The rains also pounded the national capital on Wednesday bringing down the mercury level. The weather department had issued a yellow alert in the Capital city with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall increased from Wednesday onwards. (ANI)

