Punjab: 4 family members of COVID-19 patient also test positive for coronavirus

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Four family members of a COVID-19 patient, an employee at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, have also tested positive for coronavirus in Nayagaon of SAS Nagar, Punjab, confirmed Girish Dayalan, DC of SAS Nagar.

The PGIMER employee has been kept in isolation since he had tested positive for the virus. The wife and the one-month-old baby of the employee will also be shifted to PGIMER for treatment, while the rest of the members will be shifted to Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital.

"Till now, 919 samples have been collected in Mohali district, out of which 838 have tested negative for coronavirus. So far, 61 people have tested positive for the virus, including 53 active cases, six cured and two deaths. Test reports of 20 people is awaited," Girish Dayalan informed.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

