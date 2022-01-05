Punjab: 41 students of nursing college in Ludhiana test COVID positive

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): As many as 41 students of a nursing college in Ludhiana tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The students are from the Nursing College of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.





Speaking to ANI, Ludhiana Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Singh said, "These students had returned from vacation. Symptoms of COVID have been found in 23 of these students. They have been isolated. The Health Department team has also visited the Nursing College."

"Around 41 students of DMC's nursing college in Ludhiana were found COVID-19 positive. Out of positive patients, 23 have been admitted to an adequate facility," Ludhiana CMO stated.

Dr Singh said that as many as 103 COVID cases have been reported from the district of Ludhiana and 49 cases have been reported from neighbouring districts. (ANI)

