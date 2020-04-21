Punjab: 5 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajpura town

Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Five more coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajpura town of Patiala district on Tuesday.

KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab informed that the infection in these five victims was transmitted by the same source.

"Five positive cases from the same source which came positive. All asymptotic. Same line of contact tracing," he tweeted.

A complete screening of vulnerable localities of Rajpura will start and testing of further contacts will be done today, he added. (ANI)

