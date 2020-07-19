Punjab: 60-kg heroin seized from Ravi river along Indo-Pak border

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force recovered 60 packets of heroin worth approximately Rs 300 crore from the Ravi River river near Punjab's Gurdaspur on Sunday.

According to Rajesh Sharma DIG of the BSF, the packets were recovered in Dera Baba Nanak, a border town of the Gurdaspur district, and were being sent from Pakistan to India.

"Soldiers of 10 battalions were stationed in Dera Baba Nanak and recovered the heroin from the Ravi River around 2:45 am on Saturday night. Since the weather was rough and visibility was low, we were on high alert. One of the men stationed near the river saw a suspicious object floating among the water plants. The object was recovered and 60 packets of heroin were found of about one kilogram each, held together by a pipe made out of cloth. A 1.5-kilometer-long rope was attached to it." DIG Sharma said.

He added that each packet of heroin contained a football bladder to keep it from drowning.

"This is one of the biggest heroin seize by the BSF. The heroin weighs about 60 kilograms. We will hand it over to the Narcotics Control Bureau so that it can be sampled and weighed accurately. (ANI)







