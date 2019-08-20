Punjab: 60 persons rescued from floods in Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Sixty persons were rescued from Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira on Tuesday in the wake of floods triggered by incessant rains and rising river water levels here.

Four more teams were deployed, two each in Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira for rescue operations.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Monday visited Ropar Headworks and Phillaur to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state.

During Ropar Headworks visit, Sarkaria directed officials that due to torrential rains, the water inflow has risen in the Sutlej for which continuous monitoring of changing situation has to be done.

He said that water is being released in a planned manner from the headworks. On Monday morning the water inflow into Sutlej slightly reduced.

According to an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at Ropar barrage at 11 am on Sunday and a peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs of water was recorded. (ANI)

