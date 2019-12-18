Punjab: 7-year-old dies in Gurdaspur hospital, family alleges negligence

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A family members of the child alleged negligence on part of doctors after a 7-year-old boy died in a private hospital in Gurdaspur.

According to police, the boy identified as Sarjeet Singh, died in the hospital on Monday.

The desolated family members, who were seen mourning the death at the hospital, have alleged negligence on part of the doctors.

"Sarjeet was fine when he left for the school in the morning. The school called around 12 pm that he was sick. We took him to the hospital but the doctor did not come to see him till late and even when he did, the medical test reports had not come back," a family member said.

The hospital administration, however, has said that the child was brought to the emergency ward around 3 pm and was given proper medical treatment.

"He was brought to the hospital with complaints of epilepsy and vomiting. We immediately started treatment and conducted tests. The condition of the child improved around 7 pm. He then had another seizure attack after which he could not be saved," Dr Amit Agarwal said.

"I was even standing next to the child for over 20-30 minutes overseeing his treatment until his condition had improved," Agarwal added.

Police said that family members also created a ruckus at the hospital after the death.

"We are recording the statement of the family members after which we will take appropriate actions," Station House Officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said. (ANI)

