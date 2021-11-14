Punjab AAP MLAs' migration to Congress may impact party's campaign for assembly polls, says SAD's Daljeet Singh Cheema

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema on Friday reacted to Bathinda AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Congress Party and said that the way the MLAs are moving from AAP to another party, the party would not survive in Punjab and that it would impact AAP's campaign for upcoming assembly polls.

Reacting to AAP announcing its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election on Friday, he added that the way the list of 10 candidates of AAP was released in a hurry is surprising.

"Releasing list is the right of the party, but the way the list of 10 candidates of AAP was released in a hurry is surprising. Their MLAs are moving to another party. This way the party (AAP) will not survive anymore. It will be finished from Punjab," Cheema said in a press conference.



"Seeing the migration of AAP MLAs to another party particularly to the Congress, the AAP is not in the mood for taking any risk, so it immediately released the first list of its 10 candidates including leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema. But it may have an impact on the AAP campaign ahead of the Punjab assembly election," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election on Friday.

In the first list, the AAP has announced the names of 10 candidates.

Some of the famous names in the list are Aman Arora, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Baljinder Kaur from Sunam, Dirba and Talwandi Sabo. (ANI)

